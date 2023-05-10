Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current trading price is -43.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.12 and $4.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.38 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is currently priced at $2.64. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.885 after opening at $2.78. The day’s lowest price was $2.765 before the stock closed at $2.85.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.65 on 06/02/22 and a low of $2.12 for the same time frame on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.28B and boasts a workforce of 24924 employees.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Companhia Siderurgica Nacional as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.08, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional recorded 3,212,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SID stands at 2.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.96.

SID Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional over the last 50 days is 8.41%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.33% and 27.44%, respectively.

SID Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SID has leaped by -19.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.40%.