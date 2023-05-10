Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clear Secure Inc.’s current trading price is -31.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.79 and $35.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.91 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the last three months.

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is currently priced at $23.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $25.288 after opening at $24.98. The day’s lowest price was $23.05 before the stock closed at $25.82.

In terms of market performance, Clear Secure Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $35.00 on 02/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.79 on 06/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.54B and boasts a workforce of 3056 employees.

Clear Secure Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Clear Secure Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.51, with a change in price of -6.13. Similarly, Clear Secure Inc. recorded 1,223,256 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YOU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YOU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Clear Secure Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.93%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.84% and 32.30%, respectively.

YOU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of YOU has leaped by -4.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.92%.