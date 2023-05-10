Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -14.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.28 and $19.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.8 million over the last 3 months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock is currently valued at $16.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $17.22 after opening at $16.32. The stock briefly dropped to $16.26 before ultimately closing at $16.32.

The market performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.76 on 07/22/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.28 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.11B and boasts a workforce of 8340 employees.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Cinemark Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.89, with a change in price of +4.68. Similarly, Cinemark Holdings Inc. recorded 3,188,329 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNK stands at 23.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 23.25.

CNK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cinemark Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 90.37%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.90% and 51.62%, respectively.

CNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 95.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 45.99%. The price of CNK increased 4.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.71%.