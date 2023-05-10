Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Century Aluminum Company’s current trading price is -44.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.27 and $14.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the last three months.

The stock of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently priced at $7.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.18 after opening at $7.91. The day’s lowest price was $7.52 before the stock closed at $8.46.

Century Aluminum Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.16 on 05/17/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.27 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 688.82M and boasts a workforce of 1956 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.68, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Century Aluminum Company recorded 1,729,942 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CENX stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

CENX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Century Aluminum Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.14%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.89% and 18.73%, respectively.

CENX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CENX has leaped by -18.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.80%.