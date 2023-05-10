Cassava Sciences Inc. Inc. (SAVA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.64%. The price of SAVA increased 15.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.84%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) stock is currently valued at $26.58. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.09 after opening at $23.15. The stock briefly dropped to $23.04 before ultimately closing at $23.12.

Cassava Sciences Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $51.59 on 09/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $13.84 on 07/27/22.

52-week price history of SAVA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current trading price is -48.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.84 and $51.59. The Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.58 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.7 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.11B and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.40, with a change in price of -17.58. Similarly, Cassava Sciences Inc. recorded 1,089,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.81%.

SAVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SAVA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SAVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.36% and 39.48%, respectively.