Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cano Health Inc.’s current trading price is -89.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.76 and $9.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.2 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) currently stands at $1.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.10 after starting at $1.08. The stock’s lowest price was $1.01 before closing at $1.12.

In terms of market performance, Cano Health Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.75 on 10/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.76 on 03/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 499.65M and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Cano Health Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Cano Health Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2986, with a change in price of -0.2300. Similarly, Cano Health Inc. recorded 7,244,802 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CANO stands at 4.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.96.

CANO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cano Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 28.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.06% and 22.83%, respectively.

CANO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -69.39%. The price of CANO leaped by -25.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.