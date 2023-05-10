Can The Lion Electric Company Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock is currently valued at $2.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.38 after opening at $2.38. The stock briefly dropped to $2.145 before ultimately closing at $2.40.

The Lion Electric Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.99 on 05/31/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.68 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of LEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Lion Electric Company’s current trading price is -63.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.68 to $5.99. In the Industrials sector, the The Lion Electric Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 469.32M and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Lion Electric Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating The Lion Electric Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.17, with a change in price of +0.02. Similarly, The Lion Electric Company recorded 1,145,475 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.91%.

Examining LEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEV stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

LEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Lion Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 58.89%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.89% and 67.04% respectively.

LEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.50%. The price of LEV increased 27.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.31%.