Beyond Meat Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) currently stands at $12.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.86 after starting at $12.85. The stock’s lowest price was $12.07 before closing at $13.01.

Beyond Meat Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $44.59 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.03 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of BYND Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current trading price is -72.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.03 to $44.59. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 780.30M and boasts a workforce of 787 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Beyond Meat Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Beyond Meat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.45, with a change in price of -2.28. Similarly, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded 2,361,390 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.70%.

BYND Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.37%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 5.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.09% and 14.00%, respectively.

BYND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.57%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.01%. The price of BYND leaped by -19.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.75%.