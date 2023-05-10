Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -73.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.17%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.32 and $9.34. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.27 million over the last three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) current stock price is $2.44. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.90 after opening at $2.86. The stock’s lowest point was $2.19 before it closed at $2.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.34 on 07/06/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.32 on 05/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 222.80M and boasts a workforce of 334 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.52, with a change in price of -1.66. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,337,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.49%.

How ATRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 12.41%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.75% and 66.13%, respectively.

ATRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.63%. The price of ATRA decreased -10.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.43%.