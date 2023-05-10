Apartment Investment and Management Company Inc. (AIV) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AIV has fallen by 9.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.29%.

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is currently priced at $8.49. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.56 after opening at $8.15. The day’s lowest price was $8.125 before the stock closed at $8.17.

Apartment Investment and Management Company experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.77 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $5.21 on 05/10/22.

52-week price history of AIV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current trading price is -13.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.21 and $9.77. The Apartment Investment and Management Company’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 5.33 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.55, with a change in price of +0.35. Similarly, Apartment Investment and Management Company recorded 1,139,580 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.30%.

AIV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIV stands at 2.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.12.

AIV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.04%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.95% and 58.52%, respectively.