Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is CHSN Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has a stock price of $1.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.65 after an opening price of $1.60. The day’s lowest price was $1.50, and it closed at $1.59.

52-week price history of CHSN Stock

A stock's 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Chanson International Holding's current trading price is -52.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.73%. The stock's price range during this period has spanned from $1.04 to $4.00. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Chanson International Holding's shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 18.26 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.47 million over the past three months.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining CHSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHSN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHSN Stock Stochastic Average

CHSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHSN has fallen by 53.65%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.08%.