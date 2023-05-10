Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Wynn Resorts Limited Inc. (WYNN) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 32.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 51.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WYNN has fallen by 1.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.28%.

The current stock price for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $109.64. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $112.4796 after opening at $111.32. It dipped to a low of $108.53 before ultimately closing at $111.70.

In terms of market performance, Wynn Resorts Limited had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $117.86 on 05/01/23, while the lowest value was $50.20 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -6.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $50.20 and $117.86. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.54 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.52B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.97, with a change in price of +23.92. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,461,739 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.71%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited over the past 50 days is 53.85%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.77%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.53% and 46.64%, respectively, over the past 20 days.