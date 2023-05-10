Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Blue Star Foods Corp. Inc. (BSFC) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -68.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BSFC has leaped by -5.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.09%.

At present, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has a stock price of $0.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.127 after an opening price of $0.12. The day’s lowest price was $0.1143, and it closed at $0.11.

Blue Star Foods Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.68 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.11 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of BSFC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current trading price is -92.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.11 and $1.68. The Blue Star Foods Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 3.81 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.48 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.44M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2525, with a change in price of -0.3333. Similarly, Blue Star Foods Corp. recorded 2,620,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.65%.

BSFC Stock Stochastic Average

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.81% and 14.48%, respectively.