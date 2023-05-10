American International Group Inc. Inc. (AIG) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AIG has fallen by 3.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.25%.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) currently has a stock price of $53.10. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $53.63 after opening at $53.21. The lowest recorded price for the day was $53.02 before it closed at $53.75.

The market performance of American International Group Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $64.88 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $45.66, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of AIG Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. American International Group Inc.’s current trading price is -18.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.29%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $45.66 and $64.88. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.88 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 5.29 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.13B and boasts a workforce of 26200 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for American International Group Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating American International Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.20, with a change in price of -10.46. Similarly, American International Group Inc. recorded 4,975,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.46%.

AIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIG stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

AIG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for American International Group Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 46.27%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.36% and 65.20%, respectively.