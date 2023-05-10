Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Altria Group Inc.’s current trading price is -18.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $40.35 and $57.03 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.4 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.25 million over the last three months.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) stock is currently valued at $46.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $46.665 after opening at $46.57. The stock briefly dropped to $46.1514 before ultimately closing at $46.61.

Altria Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $57.03 on 05/26/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $40.35 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.90B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Altria Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Altria Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.01, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Altria Group Inc. recorded 8,053,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.79%.

MO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Altria Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.60%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.50% and 58.41%, respectively.

MO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.07%. The price of MO increased 4.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.57%.