Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.36 and $118.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.81 million over the last 3 months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock is currently valued at $0.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.4265 after opening at $0.4202. The stock briefly dropped to $0.3825 before ultimately closing at $0.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $118.30 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.36 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -94.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.52M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.4211, with a change in price of -10.1152. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,781,907 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.34%.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.29%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 1.28% and 1.46% respectively.

ALLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -96.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -98.10%. The price of ALLR decreased -70.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.63%.