Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -17.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $70.65 and $102.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.65 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.79 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) currently stands at $84.43. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $79.35 after starting at $79.00. The stock’s lowest price was $78.48 before closing at $78.88.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $102.83 on 05/27/22 and a low of $70.65 for the same time frame on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.09B and boasts a workforce of 9800 employees.

Akamai Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Akamai Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.11, with a change in price of -4.41. Similarly, Akamai Technologies Inc. recorded 1,579,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

AKAM Stock Stochastic Average

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.94%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.45% and 34.71%, respectively.

AKAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.69%. The price of AKAM fallen by 4.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.62%.