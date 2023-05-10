Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Adeia Inc.’s current trading price is -32.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.54 and $11.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is $8.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.1697 after an opening price of $7.40. The stock briefly fell to $7.40 before ending the session at $7.26.

In terms of market performance, Adeia Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.85 on 08/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.54 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 844.03M and boasts a workforce of 120 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.39, with a change in price of -2.43. Similarly, Adeia Inc. recorded 539,915 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADEA stands at 2.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.06.

ADEA Stock Stochastic Average

Adeia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.89%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.38% and 16.38%, respectively.

ADEA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -15.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.92%. The price of ADEA leaped by -2.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.00%.