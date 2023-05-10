A Closer Look at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is $11.21. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.99 after an opening price of $11.99. The stock briefly fell to $10.56 before ending the session at $12.47.

Vector Group Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.39 on 02/17/23 and the lowest value was $8.64 on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of VGR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Vector Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -22.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.75%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.64 and $14.39. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.43 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.73B and boasts a workforce of 536 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.46, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, Vector Group Ltd. recorded 852,365 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.06%.

VGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vector Group Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.49%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.97% and 33.12%, respectively.

VGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -5.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.76%. The price of VGR leaped by -9.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.68%.