WeWork Inc. Inc. (WE) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -68.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WE has leaped by -30.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.87%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) currently has a stock price of $0.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.4689 after opening at $0.4689. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.446 before it closed at $0.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of WeWork Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.08 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.39, recorded on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -94.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.39 and $8.08. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.13 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 9.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 299.29M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1600, with a change in price of -1.4943. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 9,593,233 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.63%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of WeWork Inc. over the past 50 days is 6.65%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.14%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.78% and 9.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.