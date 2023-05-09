VivoPower International PLC Inc. (VVPR) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 147.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.73%. The price of VVPR increased 52.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 69.02%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock is currently valued at $0.61. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.89 after opening at $0.4741. The stock briefly dropped to $0.444 before ultimately closing at $0.41.

VivoPower International PLC ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.47 on 06/10/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.23 on 01/13/23.

52-week price history of VVPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. VivoPower International PLC’s current trading price is -75.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.99%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.23 and $2.47. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 6.68 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.89M and boasts a workforce of 242 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4363, with a change in price of +0.2600. Similarly, VivoPower International PLC recorded 462,423 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.29%.

VVPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VVPR stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.40.

VVPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VivoPower International PLC over the last 50 days is 49.68%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 49.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.69% and 31.13%, respectively.