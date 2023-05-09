The Future of Chevron Corporation: Analyzing CVX

Chevron Corporation (CVX) currently has a stock price of $159.58. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $162.30 after opening at $161.57. The lowest recorded price for the day was $159.52 before it closed at $160.21.

Chevron Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $189.68 on 11/14/22, and the lowest price during that time was $132.54, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of CVX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Chevron Corporation’s current trading price is -15.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $132.54 and $189.68. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 294.82B and boasts a workforce of 43846 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Chevron Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Chevron Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 168.43, with a change in price of -10.17. Similarly, Chevron Corporation recorded 8,219,202 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.99%.

CVX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVX stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

CVX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Chevron Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 42.10%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.61% and 11.62%, respectively.

CVX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVX has leaped by -4.81%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.58%.