Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -42.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.91 and $11.35. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.57 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 11.77 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $6.49. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.56 after opening at $6.08. The stock touched a low of $5.9905 before closing at $6.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Luminar Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $11.35 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.91, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.33B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Luminar Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.59, with a change in price of -0.87. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc. recorded 10,795,735 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.82%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 22.07%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.58% and 58.38%, respectively.

LAZR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 31.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.65%. The price of LAZR fallen by 14.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.75%.