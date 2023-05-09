LMND’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LMND has fallen by 17.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 43.77%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) currently has a stock price of $16.26. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $16.60 after opening at $14.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $14.495 before it closed at $14.64.

Lemonade Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $32.97 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.28 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of LMND Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Lemonade Inc.’s current trading price is -50.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.28 and $32.97. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.97 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B and boasts a workforce of 1367 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Lemonade Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Lemonade Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.60, with a change in price of -1.44. Similarly, Lemonade Inc. recorded 1,271,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.14%.

LMND’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LMND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. over the past 50 days is 90.60%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.86% and 64.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.