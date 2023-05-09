Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -16.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.51 and $20.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.13 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is $17.42. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.85 after an opening price of $17.76. The stock briefly fell to $17.37 before ending the session at $17.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.98 on 06/06/22 and the lowest value was $14.51 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.11B and boasts a workforce of 165 employees.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.80, with a change in price of -0.68. Similarly, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. recorded 7,136,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HST stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

HST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 50 days is 80.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.61% and 73.98%, respectively.

HST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 8.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.84%. The price of HST fallen by 8.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.66%.