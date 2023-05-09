eMagin Corporation Inc. (EMAN) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 118.82%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 104.40%. The price of EMAN decreased -10.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.51%.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock is currently valued at $1.86. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.87 after opening at $1.69. The stock briefly dropped to $1.69 before ultimately closing at $1.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.49 on 04/11/23 and a low of $0.55 for the same time frame on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of EMAN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. eMagin Corporation’s current trading price is -25.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 238.12%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.55 and $2.49. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.54 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.61 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 145.30M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3450, with a change in price of +1.0110. Similarly, eMagin Corporation recorded 448,823 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +119.08%.

EMAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMAN stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

EMAN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for eMagin Corporation over the last 50 days is 57.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.44% and 11.70%, respectively.