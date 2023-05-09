DBGI’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Performance

The present stock price for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is $1.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.34 after an opening price of $1.04. The stock briefly fell to $1.01 before ending the session at $1.03.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $27.50 on 05/17/22 and a low of $0.71 for the same time frame on 05/02/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of DBGI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current trading price is -95.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.22%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.71 and $27.50. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.85M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1815, with a change in price of -2.7400. Similarly, Digital Brands Group Inc. recorded 902,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.50%.

DBGI Stock Stochastic Average

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.48%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.09% and 28.05%, respectively.

DBGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -70.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -84.48%. The price of DBGI fallen by 5.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 72.60%.