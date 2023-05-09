D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -96.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.41 and $13.23 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.24 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.58 million over the last three months.

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is currently priced at $0.42. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.47 after opening at $0.4653. The day’s lowest price was $0.3962 before the stock closed at $0.44.

The market performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.27M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9724, with a change in price of -1.9436. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 1,573,928 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.36%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.26%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.83% and 3.73%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QBTS has leaped by -45.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.70%.