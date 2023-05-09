CN Energy Group. Inc. Inc. (CNEY) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -73.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -89.08%. The price of CNEY fallen by 3.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.85%.

The stock price for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) currently stands at $0.20. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.2102 after starting at $0.21. The stock’s lowest price was $0.20 before closing at $0.22.

The market performance of CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.91 on 08/02/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.17 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of CNEY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current trading price is -93.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.17 and $2.91. The CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.99M and boasts a workforce of 150 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4813, with a change in price of -0.5551. Similarly, CN Energy Group. Inc. recorded 1,282,404 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.31%.

CNEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNEY stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CNEY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.23%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.07% and 43.98%, respectively.