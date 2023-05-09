CL’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2023 Stock Performance?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CL has fallen by 6.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.07%.

The current stock price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $80.75. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $80.97 after opening at $80.49. It dipped to a low of $80.1661 before ultimately closing at $80.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $83.81 on 08/19/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -3.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.03%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $67.84 and $83.81. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.56 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 4.61 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.15B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.70, with a change in price of +2.14. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,580,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.72%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Colgate-Palmolive Company over the last 50 days is presently at 90.10%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.09% and 86.79%, respectively.