CHPT’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.52%. The price of CHPT decreased -1.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock is currently valued at $9.06. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.17 after opening at $8.83. The stock briefly dropped to $8.62 before ultimately closing at $8.77.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.92 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.07 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of CHPT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -54.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.07 and $19.92. The ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 7.16 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 8.48 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.15B and boasts a workforce of 1650 employees.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating ChargePoint Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.24, with a change in price of -1.93. Similarly, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. recorded 9,214,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.56%.

CHPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHPT stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

CHPT Stock Stochastic Average

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.27%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.12% and 36.20%, respectively.