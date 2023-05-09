Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Inc. (BMY) Price Performance: The Impact of Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.83%. The price of BMY leaped by -3.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.01%.

Currently, the stock price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $68.41. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $68.77 after opening at $68.08. The stock touched a low of $67.86 before closing at $68.14.

The market performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $81.43 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $65.28, recorded on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of BMY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current trading price is -15.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $65.28 and $81.43. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 6.14 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 140.93B and boasts a workforce of 34300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.62, with a change in price of -10.48. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company recorded 8,213,347 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.28%.

BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 50 days is at 54.15%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 48.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.87% and 27.59%, respectively.