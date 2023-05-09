ARC Document Solutions Inc. Inc. (ARC) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARC has leaped by -11.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.46%.

The stock of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is currently priced at $2.74. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.94 after opening at $2.94. The day’s lowest price was $2.74 before the stock closed at $2.96.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.87 on 02/13/23 and the lowest value was $2.11 on 10/20/22.

52-week price history of ARC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -29.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.11 and $3.87. The ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.00M and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.20, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, ARC Document Solutions Inc. recorded 165,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.19%.

ARC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARC stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

ARC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.79% and 37.76%, respectively.