Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AQST) Price Performance: The Impact of Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 149.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 160.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AQST has fallen by 92.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 61.87%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) currently has a stock price of $2.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.40 after opening at $2.17. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.1296 before it closed at $2.04.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.40 on 05/08/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.62 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of AQST Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -6.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 264.08%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.62 and $2.40. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.45 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 150.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.89M and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.00, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 337,485 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +140.08%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.55% and 87.21%, respectively.