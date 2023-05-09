American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current trading price is -21.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.46 and $17.09. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.67 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is currently priced at $13.46. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.635 after opening at $13.38. The day’s lowest price was $13.215 before the stock closed at $13.27.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.09 on 02/02/23 and a low of $9.46 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.51B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.34, with a change in price of -2.37. Similarly, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. recorded 3,809,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

AEO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. over the last 50 days is 40.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.01% and 21.20%, respectively.

AEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AEO has leaped by -1.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.82%.