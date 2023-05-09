Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -73.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.89 and $4.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.68 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) stock is currently valued at $1.22. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.26 after opening at $1.26. The stock briefly dropped to $1.16 before ultimately closing at $1.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Aeva Technologies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.64 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.89 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 253.26M and boasts a workforce of 306 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4313, with a change in price of -0.3400. Similarly, Aeva Technologies Inc. recorded 1,221,714 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEVA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.72%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.81% and 50.50%, respectively.

AEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.29%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.07%. The price of AEVA increased 17.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.57%.