Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Aemetis Inc.’s current trading price is -80.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.16 and $11.50. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.64 million observed over the last three months.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) current stock price is $2.27. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.35 after opening at $1.94. The stock’s lowest point was $1.91 before it closed at $1.87.

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.50 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.16 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.82M and boasts a workforce of 167 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Aemetis Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Aemetis Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3700, with a change in price of -2.0800. Similarly, Aemetis Inc. recorded 628,964 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.82%.

AMTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. over the past 50 days is 40.36%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.25% and 48.81%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -42.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -67.53%. The price of AMTX increased 11.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.66%.