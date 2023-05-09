ADD’s Financial Health: Exploring Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) is currently priced at $1.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.6062 after opening at $1.55. The day’s lowest price was $0.92 before the stock closed at $1.55.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.38 on 06/30/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.65 on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of ADD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -81.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.65 and $7.38. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.40M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5905, with a change in price of +0.5601. Similarly, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. recorded 165,990 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.82%.

Examining ADD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ADD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.50% and 16.96%, respectively.

ADD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 47.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADD has leaped by -27.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.10%.