WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current trading price is -18.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $67.07 and $94.96 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

At present, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has a stock price of $77.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $84.736 after an opening price of $84.09. The day’s lowest price was $77.57, and it closed at $84.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $94.96 on 04/03/23 and the lowest value was $67.07 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 52081 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.67, with a change in price of -3.81. Similarly, WNS (Holdings) Limited recorded 159,299 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WNS stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

WNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.81%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.10% and 31.22%, respectively.

WNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WNS has leaped by -15.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.82%.