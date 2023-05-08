Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s current trading price is -35.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.82 and $20.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 43.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 17.56 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) currently stands at $12.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.96 after starting at $11.81. The stock’s lowest price was $11.63 before closing at $12.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.08 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.82 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.03B and boasts a workforce of 37500 employees.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.50, with a change in price of +1.80. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recorded 22,999,582 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

WBD Stock Stochastic Average

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 26.76%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.59% and 12.43%, respectively.

WBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.66%. The price of WBD leaped by -12.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.29%.