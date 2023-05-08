Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Wallbox N.V.’s current trading price is -75.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.82%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.44 and $12.70. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 2.72 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) currently has a stock price of $3.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.08 after opening at $2.77. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.7488 before it closed at $2.68.

Wallbox N.V.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $12.70 on 05/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $2.44, recorded on 05/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 462.00M and boasts a workforce of 1267 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wallbox N.V.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Wallbox N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.41, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, Wallbox N.V. recorded 624,611 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.25%.

How WBX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBX stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

WBX Stock Stochastic Average

Wallbox N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.12%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.85% and 13.14%, respectively.

WBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WBX has leaped by -21.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.45%.