Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -27.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $34.55 and $52.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 15.81 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 18.75 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is $37.83. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $37.84 after an opening price of $37.52. The stock briefly fell to $37.155 before ending the session at $37.35.

Verizon Communications Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $52.18 on 06/23/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $34.55 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.02B and boasts a workforce of 117100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.03, with a change in price of +0.43. Similarly, Verizon Communications Inc. recorded 21,118,541 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VZ stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

VZ Stock Stochastic Average

Verizon Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.88%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.31% and 35.78%, respectively.

VZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -3.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.32%. The price of VZ leaped by -5.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.58%.