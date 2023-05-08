Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -28.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.68 and $19.31. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 22.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 23.73 million observed over the last three months.

Vale S.A. (VALE) current stock price is $13.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.0199 after opening at $13.56. The stock’s lowest point was $13.555 before it closed at $13.36.

Vale S.A.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.31 on 01/26/23, and the lowest price during that time was $11.68, recorded on 09/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 60.91B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Vale S.A.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.38, with a change in price of -3.04. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 23,498,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.95%.

How VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vale S.A. over the last 50 days is at 15.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.04% and 6.81%, respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.22%. The price of VALE decreased -8.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.54%.