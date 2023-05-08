Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -33.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.38 and $13.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.37 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.3 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) currently stands at $8.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.735 after starting at $8.46. The stock’s lowest price was $8.42 before closing at $8.64.

Under Armour Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.05 on 02/02/23 and a low of $6.38 for the same time frame on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.51B and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.96, with a change in price of -1.73. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 7,225,348 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAA stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

UAA Stock Stochastic Average

Under Armour Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.13% and 19.02%, respectively.

UAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.93%. The price of UAA leaped by -4.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.46%.