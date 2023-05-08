Tyson Foods Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -23.20% in 6 Months, Down -14.24% in 30 Days

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has a current stock price of $51.12. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $61.02 after opening at $60.03. The stock’s low for the day was $59.90, and it eventually closed at $60.69.

Tyson Foods Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $94.77 on 05/10/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $55.81 on 05/08/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of TSN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Tyson Foods Inc.’s current trading price is -46.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $55.81 and $94.77. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.38B and boasts a workforce of 142000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.25, with a change in price of -13.48. Similarly, Tyson Foods Inc. recorded 3,011,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.90%.

TSN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSN stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

TSN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tyson Foods Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.22% and 26.46%, respectively.

TSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -17.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.20%. The price of TSN leaped by -14.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -17.98%.