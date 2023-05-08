Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Turtle Beach Corporation’s current trading price is -32.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.17 and $19.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

At present, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has a stock price of $12.98. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.26 after an opening price of $12.00. The day’s lowest price was $11.70, and it closed at $11.18.

Turtle Beach Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.35 on 05/17/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.17 on 03/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 185.35M and boasts a workforce of 245 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.92, with a change in price of +4.42. Similarly, Turtle Beach Corporation recorded 294,005 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEAR stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HEAR Stock Stochastic Average

Turtle Beach Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.05%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.33% and 66.17%, respectively.

HEAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 81.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 83.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HEAR has fallen by 27.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.41%.