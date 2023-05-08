T’s Financial Health: Exploring AT&T Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

AT&T Inc. (T) stock is currently valued at $17.13. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $17.13 after opening at $16.98. The stock briefly dropped to $16.88 before ultimately closing at $16.91.

AT&T Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.53 on 05/26/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $14.46 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of T Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AT&T Inc.’s current trading price is -20.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $14.46 to $21.53. In the Communication Services sector, the AT&T Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 23.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.32.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.89B and boasts a workforce of 160700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for AT&T Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating AT&T Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.89, with a change in price of -1.96. Similarly, AT&T Inc. recorded 34,999,906 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.27%.

Examining T’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

T Stock Stochastic Average

Today, AT&T Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.92%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.28% and 3.62% respectively.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.05%. The price of T decreased -13.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.06%.