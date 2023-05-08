TLRY’s Market Whiplash: 2.97% YTD Rise, 13.52% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.63%. The price of TLRY increased 13.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.87%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) stock is currently valued at $2.77. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.80 after opening at $2.65. The stock briefly dropped to $2.59 before ultimately closing at $2.52.

Tilray Brands Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.24 on 05/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.17 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of TLRY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tilray Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -47.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.17 and $5.24. The Tilray Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 18.58 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 11.51 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.56B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.77, with a change in price of -0.71. Similarly, Tilray Brands Inc. recorded 14,111,442 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.40%.

TLRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLRY stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

TLRY Stock Stochastic Average

Tilray Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.96%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.41% and 41.88%, respectively.