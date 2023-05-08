The Psychology of Li Auto Inc. Inc. (LI) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 46.97%. The price of LI fallen by 4.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.23%.

Currently, the stock price of Li Auto Inc. (LI) is $24.62. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $24.07 after opening at $23.74. The stock touched a low of $23.425 before closing at $23.93.

In terms of market performance, Li Auto Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $41.49 on 06/24/22, while the lowest value was $12.52 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of LI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Li Auto Inc.’s current trading price is -40.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.65%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.52 and $41.49. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.25 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 6.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.54B and boasts a workforce of 19396 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Li Auto Inc.

As of right now, 26 analysts are rating Li Auto Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.16, with a change in price of +3.93. Similarly, Li Auto Inc. recorded 7,250,851 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.97%.

LI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

Li Auto Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 70.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.98% and 44.76%, respectively.