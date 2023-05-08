Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -21.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.78 and $11.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.93 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.85 million over the last three months.

At present, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has a stock price of $8.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.825 after an opening price of $8.75. The day’s lowest price was $8.70, and it closed at $8.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.44 on 01/12/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.78 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.83B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.50, with a change in price of +0.29. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 9,096,962 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.42.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.89%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.00% and 44.63%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEVA has leaped by -2.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.75%.